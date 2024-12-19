U.S. State Department Statement on Sanctioning Georgian MIA Officials for Serious Human Rights Abuses against Protesters

After the U.S. Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on two senior Georgian officials, namely Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and Mirza Kezevadze, Deputy Head of the Special Task Department, under the Global Magnitsky Act, the U.S. State Department said it is “also taking further steps to impose visa restrictions on additional Georgian individuals and their family members, including law enforcement and security officials who were involved in the violence against protesters, and municipal government officials who abused their power to restrict fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote without coercion or intimidation.”

The press statement by the State Department notes that this action “builds on visa actions announced last week, expands U.S. sanctions imposed on Georgian officials in September, and complements actions taken by the UK today and actions taken in recent days by several other European countries.” The individuals – subject to these restrictions have not been named by the State Department.

“The United States strongly condemns the ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens,” the statement says. “We stand with the people of Georgia and remain committed to promoting accountability for those complicit in human rights abuses and undermining their democratic future.”

