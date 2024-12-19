skip to content
Washington DC, the U.S. State Department building. Source: U.S. State Department Facebook
News

U.S. State Department Statement on Sanctioning Georgian MIA Officials for Serious Human Rights Abuses against Protesters

Civil.ge Send an email 19/12/2024 - 23:25
1 1 minute read

After the U.S. Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on two senior Georgian officials, namely Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and Mirza Kezevadze, Deputy Head of the Special Task Department, under the Global Magnitsky Act, the U.S. State Department said it is “also taking further steps to impose visa restrictions on additional Georgian individuals and their family members, including law enforcement and security officials who were involved in the violence against protesters, and municipal government officials who abused their power to restrict fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote without coercion or intimidation.”

The press statement by the State Department notes that this action “builds on visa actions announced last week, expands U.S. sanctions imposed on Georgian officials in September, and complements actions taken by the UK today and actions taken in recent days by several other European countries.” The individuals – subject to these restrictions have not been named by the State Department.

“The United States strongly condemns the ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens,” the statement says. “We stand with the people of Georgia and remain committed to promoting accountability for those complicit in human rights abuses and undermining their democratic future.”

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 19/12/2024 - 23:25
1 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Liveblog: Resistance | Medical Field Protest

19/12/2024 - 20:44

RSF: Shocking Impunity for Violence Against Reporters in Georgia

19/12/2024 - 20:19

OSCE Members’ Joint Statement on Human Rights Situation in Georgia

19/12/2024 - 19:39

One Dead, One Injured After De-Facto MPs Confrontation in Occupied Abkhazia

19/12/2024 - 18:25
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button