Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on August 24 that another Georgian fighter was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary procedures to repatriate the body to Georgia.

This latest casualty brings to 38 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)