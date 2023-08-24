Ukrainians who have sheltered in Tbilisi lead the march. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge
News

Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Civil.ge Send an email 24/08/2023 - 18:35
0 Less than a minute

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on August 24 that another Georgian fighter was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary procedures to repatriate the body to Georgia.

This latest casualty brings to 38 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 24/08/2023 - 18:35
0 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 23 August

24/08/2023 - 09:00

Russia’s Medvedev Threatens Annexation of Georgia’s Occupied Provinces

23/08/2023 - 15:53

Tbilisi Not Present at Athens “Enlargement” Meeting

23/08/2023 - 15:38

The Daily Beat: 22 August

23/08/2023 - 09:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button