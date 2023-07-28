News

Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that another Georgian fighter was killed on 2 November while fighting in Ukraine. According to media reports, the killed soldier is Archil Devrisashvili.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary procedures to repatriate the body to Georgia.

This latest casualty brings to 37 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

