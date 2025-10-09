Armenia Frees Georgian Fighter After Refusing Extradition to Russia

Georgian citizen Giorgi Kinoiani has reportedly been released from Armenian custody after Yerevan refused to extradite him to Russia.

Kinoiani, 29, who fought for Ukraine and was sentenced by a Russian court to seven years in prison in absentia, was detained in early September after crossing the Georgia–Armenia border. His family, along with Georgian civil society groups, feared that extradition to Russia would put his life at serious risk.

Another Georgian fighter, Vano Sabashvili, remains in Armenian custody in a similar case and faces possible extradition to Russia. After Kinoiani’s release, he is expected to be freed as well.

