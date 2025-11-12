Russia Sentences Georgian Fighter to 28 Years in Absentia for Fighting in Ukraine

A Russian court has sentenced Guram Beruashvili, a 48-year-old Georgian national, to 28 years in prison in absentia for fighting for Ukraine as a “mercenary” and on several other criminal charges, Moscow prosecutors announced on November 12.

Beruashvili was found guilty of fighting as a mercenary in an armed conflict, illegally crossing Russia’s border, smuggling weapons and ammunition, and committing a terrorist act as part of an organized group, and illegally transporting, possessing, and storing firearms and ammunition. Prosecutors said Beruashvili is to serve the first eight years in prison and the remainder in a strict-regime penal colony.

Russian prosecutors claim that Beruashvili traveled to Ukraine in 2022, where he joined the International Legion voluntarily for “material gain.” They claim that in August 2024, as part of an “organized group of Ukrainian armed formations,” he illegally entered Russia’s Kursk region armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition, and engaged in armed resistance against Russian servicemen.

