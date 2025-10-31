Russia Charges Georgian National Giorgi Partsvania for Fighting in Ukraine

Russian authorities charged Giorgi Partsvania, a 35-year-old Georgian national fighting for Ukraine, placed him on a wanted list, and ordered his pre-trial detention in absentia, the Moscow prosecutor’s office said on October 28.

Partsvania faces multiple counts under Russia’s Criminal Code, including participating as a mercenary in a war, committing a terrorist act, illegally crossing the border, and, acting as part of an organized group, transporting, carrying and storing firearms and ammunition, illegally carrying explosive devices, and smuggling firearms and ammunition.

The prosecutors said that between 2014 and 2017, Partsvania entered Ukraine and joined a paramilitary unit fighting the security forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. He allegedly returned to Ukraine in late February 2022, again joined a paramilitary unit, and took part in “hostilities” against the Russian military until September 2025.

The prosecutors further claimed that in August 2024, Partsvania, along with other Ukrainian servicemen, illegally crossed Russia’s state border into the Belgorod region, attacked the village of Poroz, entered private homes without authorization, and held two civilians hostage.

