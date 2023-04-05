Two Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Two Georgian fighters have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on April 5.

Reports of the killing of two other Georgian fighters emerged late on April 4, when Nadim Khmaladze, who is fighting in Ukraine, published a post on Facebook. Further details about the killed Georgians emerged later in the media. According to media reports, Vakhtang Barabadze and Davit Kuchukiani were killed in an artillery attack near Bakhmut.

In the interview with Mtavari Arkhi TV, Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the Georgian Legion, said that some fighters were injured in the artillery attack and were hospitalized.

Earlier on March 31, another Georgian fighter, Mikheil Mazanashvili was killed in Ukraine, near Bakhmut.

This latest casualties bring to 31 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Note: This article was updated at 18:30 on April 5, 2023 to reflect new details about the fighters killed.

