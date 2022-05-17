Rally in Tbilisi in support of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Rati Shurgaia, has died as a result of injuries sustained during fighting near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine.

Georgian Consul in Ukraine Nana Chabrava spoke with Rustavi 2 TV to denote that Shurgaia was transferred to a hospital and while there seemed to be no threat to his life initially he “unfortunately” passed away on May 14.

She confirmed that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has “undertaken all necessary measures to have him returned to his homeland as soon as possible.”

Shurgaia’s death brings the toll of Georgian volunteer fighters killed in Ukraine to 10, with the previous three fighters falling victim to the conflict on April 16.

