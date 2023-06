Two Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Two Georgian fighters, Malkhaz Kvizhinadze, and Joni Odishvili, were killed in Ukraine. Both had participated in battles around Bakhmut.

The Foreign Ministry said the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine is taking steps to repatriate the fallen.

This latest casualty brings to 36 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion started on February 24, 2022.

