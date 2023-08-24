Georgian Leaders’ Mixed Messages on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today issued a video address congratulating Ukraine on the 32nd anniversary of the country’s Independence Day: “Dear Mr. President, dear Ukrainian friends, Georgia is with you today on this Independence Day. Georgia wants to celebrate with you your independence for which you have been fighting so bravely for now a year and a half. We will be together on the day of your victory. Very happy Independence Day!”

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Ukraine on the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day, stating, “I wish our friendly Ukrainian people the end of the war soon, restoration of territorial integrity, peace, and prosperity”.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Georgia “wishes peace and prosperity to the people of Ukraine”, without explicitly mentioning victory.

Heartfelt congratulations to Ukraine on the Independence Day! Georgia stands in solidarity with 🇺🇦 and stays committed supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 🇬🇪 wishes peace and prosperity to the people of Ukraine.



Chairman of Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze wrote on Facebook: “I congratulate our friendly Ukrainian people on Independence Day! I wish them peace, strengthening of sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

Commenting on the absence of Georgian officials from Ukraine’s Independence Day event, Georgian Dream MP Mikheil Sarjveladze, Chairman of the Human Rights Committee, said: “Today, the Ukrainian government does not have the kind of attitude towards Georgia that we would like it to have – Georgia remains in the mode of one-sided friendship.”

He also clarified that only presidents were invited. The details of why certain people were not invited are of secondary importance, he said. “As for the content, the most important thing is that we wholeheartedly congratulate all of Ukraine on its Independence Day and wish it to neutralize all the risks threatening its sovereignty and independence as soon as possible,” Sarjveladze added.

