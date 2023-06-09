Geostat: FDI USD 496.6 Million in Q1’23

Geostat published statistics on foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia for the first quarter of 2023.

Georgia received USD 496.6 million in foreign direct investments (FDI) in the first quarter of 2023, according to preliminary data. Although this marks a 13.7% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2022, it shows a significant 53.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Out of the total FDI, USD 300.2 million was in the form of equity investments, which saw a 17% rise from the first quarter of 2022. These equity investments accounted for 60.5% of the total FDI. Additionally, reinvestment amounted to USD 189.6 million, making up 38.2% of the total FDI.

The Netherlands topped the list of foreign direct investors with USD 239.6 million (48.2% of total investment), followed by Japan with USD 63.2 million (12.7%), the United States with USD 54.7 million (11.0%), Turkey USD 47 million (9.5%) and Russia USD 28.2 million (5.7%). The top five investor countries collectively represented 87.1% of total investment.

The manufacturing sector attracted the largest FDI share, USD 226.3 million (45.6%), followed by the trade sector with USD 90.7 million (18.3%) and the transport sector with USD 43.3 million (8.7%).

According to Geostat, adjusted data will be published on 15 August, 2023 that may affect some changes in the existing dynamic sets.

