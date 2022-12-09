Q3’22 FDI USD 745.3 Million

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to USD 745.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 2 times from the same period of the previous year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on December 9.

The growth is mainly due to an increase in equity and reinvestment rates, Geostat reported.

Source: Geostat

Spain was the largest investor country with USD 165.9 million, followed by the United Kingdom (USD 122.9 million), Ireland (USD 120.3 million), the United States (USD 64.6 million), the Netherlands (USD 47.8 million), Russia (USD 41.8 million), Japan (USD 29.6 million), and the Czech Republic (USD 24.3 million).

The real estate sector received the largest share of FDI with USD 265.3 million, followed by the financial and insurance activities sector (USD 159 million), and the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector (USD 143.2 million).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)