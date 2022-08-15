2021 FDI in Georgia at USD 1.24 Bln

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia stood at USD 1.24 billion in 2021, doubling from the previous year and up 7.7% from preliminary data, according to the adjusted data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on 15 August.

The key driver of growth were increases in all three components of FDI – equity capital, reinvested earnings, and debt instruments, according to Geostat.

In 2021, the largest amount of FDI came from the United Kingdom — USD 603.6 million, followed by the Netherlands — USD 138.3 million and Turkey — USD 100 million.

Source: Geostat

The rest of the large foreign investors were the Czech republic with USD 80.8 million, followed by Russia — USD 75.5 million; Germany — 36.2 million; Luxembourg — USD 34.9 million; Seychelles — USD 29.9 million; the United Arab Emirates — USD 28.3 million; and other countries — USD 114.3 million.

The financial sector received the largest share of FDI — USD 465.3 million, followed by the energy sector — 185.9 million; manufacturing — 133.3 million; real estate — USD 110.1 million; health and social work — 26.8 million; agriculture/fishing — USD 1.9 million; and other sectors — USD 318.6 million.

In 2020, the amount of FDI came in at USD 589.8 million, a significant decrease from 2019 when it was 1.3 billion.

