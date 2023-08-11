Court Issues Sentences for Those Arrested Over Russian Cruise Ship Rally

The Batumi City Court has fined 20 individuals detained during the protest rally against the Russian cruise ship, according to the verdict delivered by the Judge Aleksandre Goguadze on August 11.

During today’s court session, a total of 23 cases were addressed. Among these, 19 demonstrators were fined between 2000 to 2500 GEL. Only Beka Grigoriadis, father of Lazare Grigoriadis who was arrested during the March rallies, was fined 3500 GEL. One person’s case was dismissed during the session, and a verbal reprimand was issued by the judge to another detainee.

Among those detained at the protest rally was the son of Deputy Levan Antadze of the Supreme Council of Adjara A/R. His case is slated for court hearing in September.

Marina Chobaniani, a Ukrainian citizen, was among those sentenced to a fine of 2000 GEL. She disagrees with the court’s ruling, asserting that she was arrested “without reason and without explanation.”

Chobaniani belongs to a group of detainees who have raised concerns about excessive police force. According to these detainees, the use of force continued both during and after the arrests.

Genri Dolidze, a Georgian poet and head of the Batumi branch of the “Droa” party, also claimed to have been subjected to police violence. Despite Dolidze’s claim that the Ministry of Internal Affairs representatives were not present video evidence against him during the trial, the court imposed a fine of 2000 GEL. Dolidze stated that the judge “relied on the testimony of three false witnesses.”

It is noteworthy that on August 1, the Special Investigation Service initiated an inquiry into potential police authority abuse. However, the investigation’s findings have not yet been released.

The protest began at midnight on 31 July in the port of Batumi, after the police had erected barricades in front of the ship. The protest continued through the night and ended in a physical confrontation between the police and the demonstrators. During the rally, the police administratively arrested 23 people, including two Ukrainian citizens and a member of the “Droa” party. They were charged in court with violating Articles 166 (disorderly conduct) and 173 (non-compliance with a lawful order or request of a law enforcement officer) of the Code of Administrative Offences.

