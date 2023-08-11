Questions Raised about Georgia’s Record of Managing Natural Disasters

On August 3, 2023, a tragic event occurred in Shvoi, in the Racha region of Georgia, when a landslide killed 24 people and according to the latest official information, 9 are still missing.

According the National Environmental Agency, the collapse of a rocky mass of approximately 500,000 cubic meters in the Bubisskali River valley, west of the Buba glacier caused the rock avalanche, which led to the rupture of a glacial mass, spanning about 62 hectares and the release of subglacial water.

Nino Tandilashvili, First Deputy Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture during a press briefing dedicated to the Shovi tragedy said that it was impossible to predict the natural disaster and that there were no indications it was about to happen. She said: “There was information from a water level gauge station that did not record any drop in water level either before the disaster or during the disaster… [Satellite images] show that there was no large water mass and lake ponding, it was a very instantaneous…collapse of the rock avalanche mass, which collided with the glacier mass and … brought it down to the Shovi resort in a very short time. This proves once again that when we talk about the development of such natural events we are dealing with very complex processes… from the point of view of our specialists it is practically impossible to predict a disaster of this magnitude”.

In connection with the Shovi tragedy, the Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation under on Articles 116 and 240 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which relate to involuntary manslaughter and violation of safety regulations during mining, construction or other works.

The local watchdog the Human Rights Center however calls for impartial, thorough, and effective investigation by the relevant authorities to hold those responsible for the recent tragedy to account. They emphasize the need for transparency and public interest in the investigation, which should address key issues:

What preventive works were taken out in order to avoid the tragedy? The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Protection is responsible for environmental protection and overall implementation of monitoring systems. It is important to establish whether an adequate policy for the protection of civil security was planned in Shovi. In addition, according to Article 39 of the Law “On Civil Security”, in order to reduce the risk of an emergency situation, the Emergency Management Service is tasked with the continuous identification, analysis, risk assessment, planning and implementation of preventive measures and projects by the bodies of the state government, autonomous republics and municipalities and public In cooperation with legal entities and private law. It should be determined whether the risks in Shovi have been under constant control and why the relevant authorities failed to take preventive measures when citizens were already talking about these problems in 2020. Was the emergency early warning system operational? The Emergency Management Service is tasked with organizing the creation and development of an early warning system on an expected or actual emergency situation and collecting and processing the necessary data within the framework of the early warning system. The current Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia [ledged back in 2018 (when he was a Minster in charge of environment and agriculture) that an early warning system would be implemented on the entire territory of Georgia. Thus, it should be determined why the landslide was not predicted in advance through the early warning system, whether the river bed has been artificially modified, and whether the water level in the Buba River has been lowered or increased. Was there a delay in mobilizing the equipment for rescue operations? Article 23 of Georgia’s Law on Public Safety mandates municipalities to mobilize and organize response forces for emergencies, ensuring training and readiness. A helicopter landed in the disaster area three hours after the incident, leaving people to deal with the disaster themselves before that. The Border Police rescue helicopter stopped working during the night due to poor visibility, and the bridges were not built until the day after the incident. The investigation should assess the potential for saving lives if rescue operations had been carried out promptly. Are the survivors and the missing registered in the relevant lists and are the search operations being conducted properly? The authorities have not published the list of missing and rescued persons, which creates uncertainty, especially in cases where the missing person is a foreign national and is not being searched for by family members. In addition, if the lists were made public, citizens would be able to provide accurate information that would help determine the total number of missing persons, raise public awareness, and guide search efforts. Would help from other countries be essential to deal effectively with the aftermath of the disaster? It is important to find out whether additional resources were needed to carry out the rescue, including the equipment from other countries. It is important to hold all relevant agencies and officials accountable in case the response to the natural disaster is assessed as ineffective, or if it is established that government agencies had the opportunity to anticipate a natural disaster and take preventive measures possible, including informing the population, which would allow to minimize the casualties.

What Climate Change Related Programs Does Georgia Have?

According to information provided to Civil.ge by UNDP, Georgia is among the countries receiving support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for climate change related programs, with a total budget of US$74 million. The agreement between Georgia and the GCF was signed in 2018, and the direct implementation of the program began at the end of 2019.

The program, led by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, envisages establishing technical and institutional capacity for an early warning system. The development will be carried out in 11 major rivers of Georgia, improving seven climate hazards (floods, mudslides, landslides, drought, hail, avalanche, strong winds) and creating forecasting platforms.

The program consists of three components: 1) updating the hydro-meteorological observation network, developing climate hazard forecasting and modeling capabilities, and implementing a unified methodology for climate hazard, vulnerability and risk assessment in 11 river basins of Georgia; 2) establishing a National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (MHEWS), elaborating legislative amendments, strengthening the regulatory capacity, and updating climate hazard maps; 3) and improving resilience to climate threats at both the national and community levels.

An early warning system necessarily includes four main elements: risk awareness, threat monitoring, analysis and forecasting, communication and dissemination of signals and messages, availability of local capabilities to respond to received messages.

It is important to note in the context of Shovi landslide, that the program does not include monitoring of glacial melting, as according to the UNDP this requires specific observations, equipment and technology.

According to UNDP, the implementation of systemic approaches to climate change including the establishment of an early warning system, is a complex and long-term process that requires preliminary research, data collection, refinement of the legal framework, inter-agency involvement, and the sustainability and effectiveness of new approaches. Although Georgia has already started to develop modern systems for managing climate change-related disasters, such as early warning and hydro-meteorological monitoring, it will take several years and much effort to maintain and fully implement them, says UNDP.

Georgia’s Struggle with Rescue Helicopters

In recent years the issue of rescue helicopters has come up each time as the natural disaster hit, most recently last year after the so-called “Gudauri incident”. The problem of the lack of necessary technical equipment for effective crisis management was emphasized by the Public Defender, who highlighted its the impact on human life and well-being. The media project “Fact Checker” by Georgia’s Reforms Associates/GRASS published an inquiry on August 4 regarding the issue, prompted by the remarks he made after the Shovi tragedy hit. Questioned about the lack of progress in purchasing new helicopters despite his earlier statement about the government’s intention to buy them, the Prime Minister accused journalists of spreading falsehoods.

Despite the Prime Minister’s claims it is well documented that last year, following a helicopter crash in Gudauri, Garibashvili had reiterated plans to sell a “Super Puma” helicopter and use the funds to buy three new helicopters for various operations. However, no new helicopters have been acquired by the Border Police, which the Rescue Service relies on for emergency situations.

Moreover, the intention to sell the “Super Puma” and buy three rescue helicopters instead, had been announced by the government officials much earlier. The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about this in 2017, when rescuers did not use helicopters to extinguish the fire on the slopes of Mtatsminda and used on the ground equipment.

Furthermore, The Georgian government announced in 2013 that it had decided to sell two “Super Puma” helicopters, but it said that the price paid for them by the previous government was so high that it was difficult to find a potential buyer, and well-known dealers in the international market refused to buy them at that price.

During a recent landslide in Racha, Border Police rescue operations had to be suspended at night due to the lack of helicopters suitable for night operations in Georgia. Despite declarations of intent to modernize and procure new helicopters, progress has been slow.

