State Security Service Detains Georgian Citizen on Terrorism Charges

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated on December 8 that it detained a Georgian citizen, Tsiskara Tokhosashvili on charges of joining a foreign terrorist organization and assisting terror-related activities.

The State Security Service noted that Tsiskara Tokhosashvili, also known as “Emir Isa”, left Georgia for the Middle East in 2015 and joined the Islamic State, a terrorist organization. It also said that Tokhosashvili was considered “quite an influential figure” among the members of the Islamic State and had close links with other influential leaders.

“He actively participated in terrorist and combat activities in Syria and Iraq. Throughout a particular period, he led one of the units of the terrorist organization in the conflict zone,” the State Security Service reported.

The charges brought against Tokhosashvili envisage imprisonment for a term of ten to seventeen years.

Tsiskara Tokhosashvili’s younger brother, Tsezar Tokhosashvili, one of the commanders of Islamic State, Al-Bara Shishani, also was arrested on terrorism charges in 2019 and is now serving his sentence in Georgia.

