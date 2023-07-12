Former US Ambassadors Urge Immediate Medical Treatment for Mikheil Saakashvili

Former US Ambassadors to Georgia issued a statement urging the Government of Georgia to allow “imprisoned and emaciated former president Mikheil Saakashvili to obtain life-saving medical treatment”.

With their letter, the Ambassadors William Harrison Courtney (1995-1997), Kenneth Spencer Yalowitz (1998-2001), Richard Monroe Miles (2002-2005), John F. Tefft (2005-2009), and Ian C. Kelly (2015-2018), joined the international concerns which have escalated following the frail and decimated appearance of former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a remote court hearing.

In their statement, the former Ambassadors highlight significant developments in President Mikheil Saakashvili’s case. They express growing concerns about his health, citing Amnesty International’s report on his sharp deterioration, including significant weight loss and severe health conditions. The Ambassadors note that last December, forensic medical experts emphasized the urgent need for treatment that is currently unavailable in Georgia. The Ambassadors also note that although the European Court of Human Rights has not granted Saakashvili’s request for transfer to Poland for treatment, the accreditation of Polish medical personnel to examine him in Georgia is expected to proceed soon.

Furthermore, the former Ambassadors emphasize that Georgian leaders and officials responsible for Saakashvili’s mistreatment could face severe sanctions under the U.S. Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (the act empowers the President to impose economic sanctions and deny entry into the United States to foreign individuals involved in human rights abuses or corruption). Moreover, it could jeopardize other forms of cooperation between the Georgian and U.S. governments.

The former Ambassadors also highlight that the mistreatment of Saakashvili poses a threat to Georgia’s prospects of joining the European Union and NATO. While Moldova and Ukraine have achieved candidacy status for EU membership, Georgia’s aspirations could be hindered by this crisis. A significant majority of Georgians support these aspirations, and mistreatment of Saakashvili could push the country further away from the West. The former Ambassadors caution that “if Saakashvili were to perish in prison, the likelihood of stronger sanctions would increase. Furthermore, his death could severely jeopardize the EU and NATO’s consideration of Georgia’s potential for membership.”

