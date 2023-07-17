Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Visits Georgia

Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, is on an official visit to Georgia. He has already held one-on-one and extended format meetings with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia

The two Prime Ministers met on July 17. At the one-on-one meeting, says Georgian PM’s press-service, Irakli Garibashvili thanked his colleague for the friendly relations between the two countries. He also congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the government and people of Georgia on his victory in the elections.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov thanked Garibashvili for the hospitality and noted that today’s meeting is “a logical continuation of the dialogue between the countries” which began last year during the official visit of Irakli Garibashvili to Uzbekistan.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, during the one-on-one meeting the colleagues also discussed issues of cooperation in various fields, the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and the increase in bilateral trade turnover over the last two years.

The parties expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation in the sphere of economy and exchange knowledge on reform implementation. They also discussed Georgia’s transit potential and, in this context, the importance of developing the “Middle Corridor”.

The Prime Ministers also held a meeting in an extended format. “The Prime Minister of Georgia thanked his Uzbek colleague for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within the internationally recognized borders, as well as the policy of non-recognition towards the occupied territories of Georgia,” – the press release reads.

After the meeting, the Prime Ministers signed the Action Plan 2023-2024 on joint practical measures for the development of bilateral cooperation between Georgia and the Republic of Uzbekistan. In addition, an agreement was signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Georgia-Uzbekistan Business Council.

