Tbilisi Open Air Condemns Attack on the Pride Fest and Subsequent Vandalism, Says Authorities Encouraged Rioters

Tbilisi Open Air/Alter Visions, one of the largest music festivals in the Caucasus region highly popular among young generation of Georgians, issued a statement on the yesterday’s attack on the Pride Fest, strongly condemning the violent attack of the Fest and vandalism on the festival site, including on the property and inventory rented by the Tbilisi Open at the Lisi Lake territory.

The statement says that Tbilisi Open Air’s festival site, Lisi Wonderland, is rented on an annual basis and the inventory there is the property of the festival. It goes on to say that aggressive groups invaded the area and destroyed, damaged or appropriated property belonging not only to Pride fest, but to the Open Air and their festival partners as well“. Moreover, the statement says “our warehouse has been broken into and equipment stolen, as well as festival structures, stage decorations and advertising materials belonging to our partners have been damaged or destroyed.”

Tbilis Open Air stresses: “This is willful destruction of private property, damage to inventory and robbery” and goes on to say that despite the efforts to cooperate with the Interior Ministry and get help, the Open Air help appeal was rejected and it was forced to call on the private security to prevent the destruction in the area.

But, the statement reads, “from the footage released today, it is already clear that we have suffered a major loss for which we are demanding compensation from the authorities, which encouraged the rioters and contributed to both the disruption of Pride and the deliberate destruction of our festival site, which lasted for hours, with police officers confined to distinguishing acquaintances from the crowd and hugging them.”

Tbilisi Open Air calls unacceptable the illegal actions of violent groups that took place on July 8 against “tens of thousands of people who gather for freedom, equality and diversity” adding that these actions can only be in the interests of the enemies of the country.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)