Georgians Commemorate Mother Tongue Day, Honoring 1978 Protest

On April 14, Georgia celebrates the mother tongue day, commemorating a pivotal moment in 1978 when mass public resistance forced Soviet authorities to abandon efforts to strip the Georgian language of its state language status. This year’s observance falls on the 138th consecutive day of anti-regime protests against the Georgian Dream U-turn on EU integration and against repression. A large student-led rally is planned for the evening, with participants marching from Tbilisi State University to the parliament to honor those who stood against Soviet repression nearly five decades ago.

On this day in 1978, thousands of students, scholars, and ordinary citizens gathered in the streets of Tbilisi to protest a proposed constitutional amendment that would have downgraded the Georgian language. Despite the risk of violent dispersal, the demonstrators stood firm, and the Soviet leadership ultimately withdrew the proposal — a rare retreat in the face of public pressure during the Soviet era.

The event is widely remembered as a landmark moment of cultural defiance and national unity. Many Georgians view the protest as an early and inspiring act of resistance against Soviet occupation and against the broader policy of Russification, which sought to suppress minority languages and cultures across the USSR.

Georgia’s international partners reacted to the Mother Tongue day

Gareth Ward, UK Ambassador to Georgia “On April 14, 1978, a protest rally of thousands of people was held in Tbilisi to defend the state status of the Georgian language. After widespread public pressure, the Soviet government backed down. Happy Georgian Language Day! Long live the unique Georgian language.”

Sheraz Gasri, the Ambassador of France to Georgia: “Happy Mother Tongue Day to Georgians commemorating the national mobilization in defense of the Georgian language against Soviet domination on April 14, 1978.”

EU Delegation Georgia: “On 14 April 1978, the courage and determination of students helped preserve the unique Georgian language – the heart of Georgia’s identity, culture and education. Today, the EU stands with you in celebrating this pivotal moment in safeguarding your linguistic heritage.”

U.S. Embassy Tbilisi: “Congratulations to our Georgian friends on the Day of the Georgian Language!

47 years ago, Georgians bravely defended their language against the Soviet Union’s attempt to strip it of its status as the state language. Today, we join you in celebrating a cultural treasure that generations have cherished and protected.”

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)