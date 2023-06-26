Former Investigator in Dead Programmer’s Case Arrested for False Testimony

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, former investigator Sergo Shubitidze was arrested. Shubitidze led the investigation into the death of 23-year-old programmer Tamar Bachaliashvili, who was found dead on July 22, 2020. The investigation ruled the death a suicide, but in an interview with Formula TV on April 29, Shubitidze suggested the evidence that led to that conclusion was falsified.

During the court interrogation conducted with Shubitidze as a witness, he reiterated the allegations. The Prosecutor’s Office said the validity of Shubitidze’s claims was immediately verified and the investigation found that the accused made several false statements with the explicit intention of misleading Bachaliashvili’s family, society, investigative bodies, and the judiciary.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Sergo Shubitidze will be charged with obstruction of justice and giving false testimony under Article 370, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

Later, Sergo Shubitidze’s lawyer, speaking to journalists after a meeting with the accused, stated that the former investigator had admitted his guilt. Shubitidze “confesses and repents” for his crime, the lawyer said.

