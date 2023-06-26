Striking Chiatura Miners Reach Agreement with Employer

Stiking Chiatura miners and their employer, “Georgian Manganese,” reached an agreement on June 24, ending the 19-day protest. With state mediation and trade unions involved, the company committed to resuming the mining operations in Chiatura.

In a Facebook post, Georgian Manganese announced that the new agreement addresses all demands, including tying the pay rise to the inflation rate. The company also said a commission involving workers and the employer will be formed, to develop a crisis resolution plan within three months. An independent auditor will be employed to conduct a financial audit of the company.

The Ministry of Health of Georgia facilitated the agreement specifically linked to salaries. According to the agreement, a 5% increment will be added to the salaries paid between January 1 and July 1, 2023, with the total increase reaching 12% from July 1 onward.

The Georgian Trade Unions Confederation, one of the signatories of the mediation agreement, emphasized that the agreement aligns with the existing collective agreement between the labor union and the employer. The agreement specifies that salaries are subject to automatic increases based on the inflation index, ranging from 1% to 5%. If the inflation rate exceeds these percentages, further negotiations will be required.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)