Adjara TV Public Broadcaster Journalist Assaulted

Adjara TV and Radio Public Broadcaster issued a statement on June 14, stating that its employee, Koba Partenadze, was assaulted by an unidentified individual. The incident occurred this morning at Radio Adjara.

During a media interview, Koba Partenadze revealed that a civilian physically and verbally assaulted him. The journalist believes that the attack was caused by his [unconventional] physical appearance.

“As soon as the morning show ended, the security guard informed me that there was a guest who was waiting for me, I went out, [and] and saw a person I know from the city… He grabbed me by my hair,.. threw me down three stairs. Thank God I was not seriously injured. Most likely, he had a problem with my physical appearance, or clothing…” – stated Partenadze.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs told “Formula TV” that the investigation into the incident was started under Article 126 of the Criminal Code, which refers to violence.

