Court Fines Father of Lazare Grigoriadis GEL 2,000

The Tbilisi City Court found Beka Grigoriadis, the father of Lazare Grigoriadis, who was arrested in connection with the March 7-9 protests against the “foreign agents” law, an offender and fined him GEL 2,000.

“Pure Putinism has been introduced in Georgia […] I was fined for nothing, so what will they do to Lazare? […] A representative of the patrol police was brought out, who does such dirty things in order to be promoted to a higher position,” Beka Grigoriadis told reporters after the trial.

His defense lawyer, Nestan Londaridze said that the defense would appeal the court’s decision to a higher court.

On June 1, police detained Beka Grigoriadis on administrative charges after he attempted to set up a tent near the Parliament building to protest the detention of his son, Lazare Grigoriadis. Beka Grigoriadis was arrested on charges of disobeying the police (Article 173 of the Criminal Code of Georgia).

Beka Grigoriadis had been trying to set up a tent in front of the Parliament for the past few days, but police prevented him from doing so. Local human rights watchdogs believe that by depriving Grigoriadis of this right, the Interior Ministry is grossly violating his right to freedom of expression and assembly.

