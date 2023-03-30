One Detained for “Assaulting Police Officer and Damaging Property” during March 7-9 Rallies

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported on March 29 that police had arrested a man for “assaulting a police officer and damaging another person’s property by setting it on fire” during the 7-9 March rallies against the ruling majority’s “foreign agents” laws.

According to the Interior Ministry, the detainee threw stones and Molotov cocktails at a police officer during the protest rally, injuring police officers. He also allegedly set fire to the car belonging to the Interior Ministry.

The investigation was opened under Articles 187 and 353 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which envisage imprisonment for four to seven years.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the investigation is continuing with the aim of arresting all those who assaulted police officers and committed other violations..

Law enforcement officials detained a total of 134 people during the March 7-9 protests, including 133 on administrative charges and one on criminal charges. Those detained on administrative charges were released on March 9. Many of them are still awaiting trial. Only one person detained on criminal charges, accused by the Ministry of Interior of assaulting a police officer, remained in custody.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)