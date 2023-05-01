News

Lazare Grigoriadis Remanded in Custody

01/05/2023 - 21:03
The Tbilisi City Court Judge Nato Khujadze has ruled that Lazare Grigoriadis, who stands accused of endangering the health of police officers and destroying state property during the March 7-9 rallies, will remain in custody.

During the pre-trial hearing, the admissibility of evidence and the preventive detention of Grigoriadis was discussed. While the prosecution demanded the strictest preventive measures to be upheld against the detainee, the defense requested his release on GEL 20,000 bail. The judge however rejected the bail request.

Grigoriadis, who has been exercising his right to remain silent, made a statement claiming that there is no possibility of him fleeing. He asserted: “If it was my intention to evade the authorities, I could have done so for a period of one month. Moreover, the clothes I wore during my detention are the same as the ones I wore during the rally.”

The next hearing was scheduled for May 8.

Also Read:

