Court Imposes GEL 5,000 Fine on UNM Member over 2021 Rally

The Tbilisi City Court imposed a fine of GEL 5,000 on Giorgi Mumladze, a member of the opposition United National Movement, who was accused of resisting and physically insulting police officers during the April 2021 protest rally in front of the Georgian Dream office in Tbilisi.

Mumladze was arrested on April 14, 2021, along with four other activists, during a protest rally demanding the lifting of the five-day quarantine imposed during the pandemic on people moving from occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region to the rest of Georgia. Later, on April 16, the court granted him bail in the amount of GEL 3,000.

The investigation was launched under Article 353 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which includes resisting and physically insulting police officers and carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

