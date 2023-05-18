55 Arrested on Drug-related Charges

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Georgia announced on May 18 that 55 people, including 37 drug dealers had been arrested on drug-related charges as a result of operational activities carried out across the country.

According to the Ministry, the investigation revealed that the detainees were using Internet applications and social networks to place drugs in specific locations and “then send them, with the appropriate names and coordinates, to people interested in buying narcotics.”

The Ministry also noted that on several occasions the law enforcement officers conducted control purchases of drugs from persons arrested for illegal drug sales and made secret audio-video recordings of the mentioned process. From the places indicated by the detainees and as a result of their personal searches, as well as searches of their vehicles and houses, the police seized particularly large amount of narcotics as evidence, including heroin, cocaine, methadone, Subutex, hashish, MDMA, Alpha-PVP, etc.

The police also seized cash allegedly obtained from drug sales, as well as small scales and duct tape. A firearm, 26 cartridges and two magazines were also seized from one of the detainees.

If found guilty, those arrested face up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

