45 People Arrested for Drug Offences, Including 23 Drug Dealers

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) announced on 14 February that 45 people had been arrested for drug offences, including 23 drug dealers, as a result of a nationwide sting operation. 14 of the arrested are foreign citizens.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, undercover law enforcement officers bought narcotics from the detainees several times and secretly filmed the process. In addition, the police confiscated a large and particularly large quantity of narcotics prepared for sale from the places indicated by the detainees, as well as from their personal vehicles and apartments, including “heroin”, “cocaine”, “ecstasy”, “LSD”, “methadone”, etc. “

The detainees are being prosecuted for the illegal purchase and storage of large and particularly large quantities of narcotics, drug dealing, attempted drug dealing and illegally importing narcotics into the country. They face up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

