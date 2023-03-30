58 Arrested on Drug-related Charges

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Georgia announced on March 30 that 58 people, including 31 drug dealers had been arrested on drug-related charges as a result of operational activities carried out across the country.

According to the Ministry, those arrested on drug-related charges were involved in schemes to sell narcotics, specifically “placing narcotics in specific locations for further sale, taking photos, which were then sent to persons interested in purchasing drugs, with appropriate designations and coordinates, through various Internet applications and social media networks.”

The Ministry also noted that on several occasions the law enforcement officers conducted control purchases of drugs from persons arrested for illegal drug sales and made secret audio-video recordings of the mentioned process. From the places indicated by the detainees and as a result of their personal searches, as well as searches of their vehicles, houses and temporary residences, the police seized as evidence a large and particularly large amount of various types of narcotics, such as heroin, cocaine, methadone, buprenorphine, Mdma, Alpha-PVP, mephedrone, pregabalin, etc. The police also seized cash allegedly obtained from drug sales. Police also seized cash allegedly obtained from drug sales, as well as small scales and duct tape.

If found guilty, those arrested face up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

