Parliament Elects Three Non-Judge Members of HCoJ

Today, in a secret vote, the Parliament elected three non-judge members of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ)- Tristan Benashvili (93 votes), Giorgi Gzobava (91 votes), and Zurab Guraspashvili (93 votes) were elected as non-judge members of the HCoJ. The voting was anonymous.

Zurab Guraspashvili, the Head of the Investigative Division of the General Inspection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, was nominated by the Civil Development Society and the NGO Community Programming Foundation. Tristan Benashvili, a specialist in the field of law, was nominated by the East European University and the Copyright Association of Georgia. Giorgi Gzobava, a lawyer and member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association, was nominated by the NGO Young Lawyers and the NGO Free Development Protection Association.

To be elected as a non-judge member of the HCoJ, the candidates needed the support of 90 MPs, which means they needed the opposition votes as well (parliamentary majority has 84 votes in total). It is not known who from the opposition flank supported the candidates. Members of the “Lelo”, “Gakharia” party, “National Movement” party, “Girchi”, “Citizens” and “Reforms Group” announced that they did not participate in the voting. Later during the day the reports surfaced that some of the UNM-Strength in Unity led bloc representatives cast their votes in favor of the candidates.

During the voting, part of the opposition left the plenary session in protest. Two seats remained vacant after the opposition walked out, causing the voting process to be suspended. After the technical break, the remaining candidates could not collect 90 votes.

To fill the vacancy of five non-judge members in the HCoJ, the Parliament announced a competition for the election of candidates in September last year. A total of 32 candidates were submitted, out of which two candidates, Ana Abashidze and Giorgi Burjanadze, withdrew their candidacies.

Yesterday “Georgian Dream” offered the parliamentary opposition to nominate their candidates by the end of the day. However, the opposition MPs considered this deadline unacceptable and an ultimatum, and stated that they have always expressed their readiness for consultations, which Georgian Dream did not reciprocate.

