Parliament Releases List of Non-judge Candidates for High Council of Justice

The Parliament of Georgia released the list of people, thirty-two in total, whose candidacy is being considered to fill the 5 open slots for non-judge members of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ), the body overseeing Georgia’s judiciary.

All five members of the HCoJ must be elected by Parliamentary majority. Significantly, the five slots for non-judge members have been vacant for quite some time, with members of the opposition, civil society organizations, and international partners alike repeatedly calling on Parliament to ensure that they are promptly filled.

These are:

Goga Kikilashvili – visiting lecturer at the International Black Sea University and researcher. Nominated by: the International Black Sea University. Teimuraz Jervalidze – research consultant at the Peace Education Research Center at Sokhumi State University; NGO Community Programming Foundation; Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: the Sokhumi State University, Rusudan Kvinikadze – research consultant at the Peace Education Research Center at Sokhumi State University. Nominated by: the Sokhumi State University; NGO Young Lawyers; NGO Community Programming Foundation. Karlo Bzishvili – visiting associate professor at the Georgian Technical University. Nominated by: the Georgian Technical University. Khatuna Loria – associate professor at the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. Nominated by: the East European University. Aleksandre Kurtskhalia – a specialist in the field of law. Nominated by: the East European University; Faith in Law. Tristan Benashvili – a specialist in the field of law. Nominated by: the East European University; Copyright Association of Georgia. Lia Mukhashavria – a specialist in the field of law. Nominated by: Georgian-American University; Young Lawyers. Kakha Tsikarishvili – a specialist in the field of law. Nominated by: Georgian-American University. Gia Liluashvili – professor at the Georgian-American University. Nominated by: Georgian-American University. Lika Sajaia – professor at the New Vision University. Nominated by: the New Vision University. Zurab Aznaurashvili – visiting lecturer at the Grigol Robakidze University. Nominated by: the Grigol Robakidze University; Lawyers’ Association. Ioseb Vardzelashvili – professor at the Georgian National University. Nominated by: the Georgian National University. Nodar Papukashvili – professor at the Georgian National University. Nominated by: the Georgian National University. Tamar Makharoblidze – associate professor at the Georgian National University. Nominated by: the Georgian National University. Roin Migriauli – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Giorgi Terazashvili – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Sopio Sokhadze – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Manuchari Kokochashvili – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: NGO Civil Development Society; Association for Free Development and Protection of Rights. Zurab Guraspashvili – Head of the Investigative Division of the General Inspection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia. Nominated by: the Civil Development Society; NGO Community Programming Foundation. Levan Nemsadze – a specialist in the field of law. Nominated by: NGO Civil Development Society; NGO Free Development Protection Association. Grigol Gagnidze – lawyer; Chairman of the NGO the Georgian Barristers and Lawyers International Observatory; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: Georgian Barristers and Lawyers International Observatory Avtandil Kakhniashvili – associate professor at the Tbilisi Davit Aghmashenebeli University. Nominated by: Georgian Lawyers Guild. Ana Abashidze – lawyer; Director of the civil society organization Partnership for Human Rights (PHR). Nominated by: Partnership for Human Rights. Zaza Buachidze – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: NGO Transparency Center of Georgia. Nino Nishnianidze – a member of the Academic Council of the Georgian Technical University, a professor of the Law and International Relations Faculty. Nominated by: Union of Kindness, Truth, and Unity, Georgia. Dimitri Khachidze – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: NGO Rights Georgia. Aleksandre Kobaidze – lawyer; Chairperson of the CSO Association of Young Human Rights Defenders; founder and Director of Aleksandre Kobaidze law office. Nominated by: Association of Young Human Rights Defenders. Sulkhan Saladze – Head of the Good Governance and Freedom of Information Program (Caucasus Open Space); lecturer at the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs. Nominated by: the Social Justice Center. Giorgi Burjanadze – lawyer; Deputy Public Defender of Georgia. Nominated by: the Social Justice Center. Giorgi Gzobava – lawyer; member of the Georgian Lawyers’ Association. Nominated by: NGO Young Lawyers; NGO Free Development Protection Association. Viktor Akhalbedashvili – a specialist in the field of law. Nominated by: NGO Rights Protection Center.

