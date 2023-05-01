CEC Announces Preliminary Results of April 29 Midterm/Extraordinary Elections

On April 29 Georgians voted in midterm/extraordinary elections in Georgia’s 10 municipalities: in 2 municipalities citizens cast their votes in mayors’ elections, in 5 municipalities they voted for city councils/Sakrebulos majoritarian deputies, and in 3 municipalities for majoritarian MP.

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC), in the elections for mayor of the self-governing municipality of Tsageri there was only one candidate – Davit Zalkaniani (GD-Democratic Georgia) – who received 100% of the votes. The same was the case in Terjola, where Manuchar Robakidze (GD-Democratic Georgia) got 100% of the votes.

Single candidates were also running in and got 100% of the votes: Kutaisi majoritarian district – Mikheil Giorgadze (GD-Democratic Georgia); Akhaltsikhe majoritarian district – Roini Nebadze (GD-Democratic Georgia), Tianeti Majoritarian district – Ioseb Mathureli (GD-Democratic Georgia), Gurjaani Majoritarian district – Zurabi Mukhulishvili (GD-Democratic Georgia).

Two candidates were running in Tkibuli majoritarian district – Giorgi Kereselidze, (GD- Democratic Georgia) – 87% and Giorgi Gagoshidze (independent)- 13%.

The results of Parliamentary Majoritarian Elections in Poti, Khobi and Senaki districts are: Giorgi Khakhubia (GD – Democratic Georgia) – 95% and Besik Tsuleiskiri, “Free Georgia”-5%

According to CEC 55 monitors from 12 countries, as well as international organizations and embassies, were observing the elections, which according to their preliminary assessment, were largely conducted in a peaceful and organized manner. Out of a total of 165 voting precincts, 117 cast their votes electronically.

