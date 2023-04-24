DW Academie Study: Polarization, Attacks on Journalists and Weak Advertising Market among Main Challenges for Media

The study “Media Freedom in Decline” on the media freedom in Georgia says that the media is completely polarized and focused almost entirely on the party-political agenda. Among the main problems that media faces are lack of safety for journalists’ work, weak advertising market, surveillance and threats against journalists.

The study released on April 22 by the DW Akademie provides a snapshot of the situation of freedom of expression and media freedom in Georgia by sharing the concerns of the Georgian media professionals with a wider audience, through both on-line survey as well as in-depth interviews. The study notes that Georgia, which for many years has been lauded for its reform achievements and was described as a front-runner in implementing economic and democratic reforms, has seen the trend of stalled democratization.

According to the study in addition to high polarization , which 97.9% of all survey respondents cited as a problem, a hostile government and state surveillance, threats and attacks (including physical) on media professionals, no access to information for critical media (including lack of and hurdles in access to public information), safety of journalists and weak advertising market making media more susceptible to outside influences, are the problems that characterize Georgian media environment. Another challenge is disinformation and propaganda, which got exacerbated against the background of Russia’s war against Ukraine, with pro-Russian groups getting increasingly active in Georgia. This is accompanied by the anti-Western narratives, with the message that the West is trying to drag Georgia involved into the war, being promoted by the pro-government channels.

The study notes that television remains Georgia’s most-used source of information on political issues and current affairs with 87.9% of people using it as source of information. The study also notes that between 2021 and 2022, Georgia in particular saw a significant drop in the country’s media freedom rating, citing the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranking, which shows a 29 place drop in Georgia’s Press Freedom Index (from 609th to 89th place out of 180 countries ranked).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)