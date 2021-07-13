Funeral of Aleksandre Lashkarava, TV Pirveli cameraman who died few days after being beaten up during far-right anti-LGBT attack of July 5. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
In Photos: Georgia Bids Farewell to Journalist Aleksandre Lashkarava

13/07/2021 - 15:52
Hundreds of mourners are bidding farewell to cameraman Aleksandre Lashkarava, who was found dead on July 11, few days after the far-right mob brutally assaulted him while covering anti-LGBT pride demonstrations of July 5. Dozens of TV cameramen symbolically lined up their cameras outside Lashkarava’s home in Tbilisi’s Saburtalo district as the funeral procession began. Ordinary citizens were seen clapping from their high-rise buildings during the procession. Lashkarava will be laid to rest in the Jikia Street Cemetery.

