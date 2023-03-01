Georgian Citizen Detained near Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on February 28 that Georgian citizen Lasha Khetereli, who was detained near the Tskhinvali occupation line, has been released.

According to the SSG, Tbilisi shared information on the matter with the EU Monitoring Mission and the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID). The hotline mechanism and other tools at the Georgian government’s disposal were immediately activated to secure Khetereli’s release.

“The State Security Service continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens who are illegally detained in the occupied territories,” it said.

