Georgian citizen detained near Tskhinvali occupation line released

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on February 6 that Georgian citizen Gela Iobashvili, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near occupied Perevi village in Sachkhere district last September, has been released and transferred to the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the SSG, the issue of Iobashvili’s release from illegal detention was regularly raised at the meetings of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRMs). In addition, Tbilisi shared information on the matter with the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and other international partners. The hotline mechanism and other tools at the Georgian government’s disposal were immediately activated to secure Iobashvili’s release.

The SSG stressed that the responsibility for all “destructive actions” carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power. It added that the central government continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens who are illegally detained in the occupied territories.

