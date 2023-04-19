Georgia Continues Efforts to Secure Safe Passage for Georgian Citizens Stranded in Sudan

The Georgian Foreign Ministry stated on April 18 that it is continuing its efforts to secure safe passage for Georgian citizens stranded in the Sudanese military conflict which broke out on April 16. While discussions with international allies are ongoing, currently the individuals have to remain in the conflict zone. There are currently 33 Georgians stranded in Sudan, in the midst of the ongoing clashes between local military groups struggling for power.

Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili, Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “We are in touch with the Georgians who are there. There are currently about 30 Georgians. As with other nations, we have urged our citizens to avoid going outside…” Khvtisiashvili stated. He added that the ministry is working closely with Georgia’s international partners to establish a humanitarian corridor or otherwise provide means to evacuate the citizens from Sudan in a timely manner and ensure their safe return to Georgia.

The majority of Georgian citizens in Sudan are employees of GeoSky and MyWay airlines who had traveled to the capital, Khartoum, for work. On April 17, GeoSky identified its employees: “An aircraft Boeing 737-800 of the airline Geosky with registration number 4L GEZ is on a working visit to the Republic of Sudan, namely to Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, along with 20 crew members of the airline.”

The airline stated that its management has been responsive since the conflict’s outset, engaging the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Agency, and other relevant entities. The airline is in active and ongoing communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which, in turn, is in touch with the United Nations and partner embassies. The airline’s says it is important to have temporary ceasefire and secure humanitarian corridors to facilitate the safe evacuation of its employees to a secure location. Additionally, the airline mentions its close collaboration with MayWay Airlines’ management and employees in Sudan to organize the evacuation of both airlines’ workers.

MayWay Airlines addressed the issue in a Facebook post, stating that 13 of its employees, including pilots, flight attendants, and technical staff, are in Sudan on a business trip. The airline is in constant contact with its crew members, who are currently “staying in their homes in a safe zone and refraining from going out and moving around”. The airline noted the combined efforts of its colleagues, the foreign ministry, and international partners to safely evacuate the employees from the country.

The conflict in Sudan began on April 16, stemming from a power struggle within the military leadership. The army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Rapid Reaction Force, resulting in more than 1,100 deaths. There have been bombings in Khartoum, damaging infrastructure, including a UN humanitarian air service plane. Foreign citizens are advised to stay at home by diplomatic missions in Sudan.

