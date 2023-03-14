Analyzing Georgia’s Teacher Workforce: Findings from CCIIR’s Analytical Bulletin

Center for Civil Integration and Inter-Ethnic Relations (CCIIR) published an analytical bulletin on “What we need to know about teachers in Georgian schools” on March 13.

The research found that the overall number of teachers in Georgia has reached 56,116, out of which 12,382 are working in Tbilisi. Imereti also has a high number of teachers, while the number of teachers is comparatively less in Racha-Lechkhumi, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, and Guria.

Since 2006, the number of teachers in Georgia has decreased by 14,043 individuals. The decrease was more evident in Russian-speaking schools (by 20.7%), Azerbaijani-speaking schools (by 16.9%), and Armenian-speaking schools (by 14.2%).

Total number of teachers in public schools from 2006-2007 academic year to date. Source: CCIIR

Currently, more than 88% of teachers in Georgia are female. The share of male teachers is lowest in Tbilisi (7.4%) and highest in Racha-Lechkhumi and Zemo Svaneti (+18%). Consequently, female teachers tend to have a higher level of professional development than male teachers. They are 10% more likely (70.9%) to have senior status and almost 11% more likely to have leading status (11.1%).

The share of male teachers in Azerbaijani-language schools is at least 10% higher than in schools with other languages of instruction and is almost more than 26%. The fewest male teachers work in Russian-language schools (8.7%). Among the compulsory school subjects, more male teachers teach road signs and traffic safety (54.7%), sports (50.1%), and civil defense and security (29.8%).

From 2016-2017 to 2022-2023 academic years, the age of faculty has increased significantly despite the implementation of a retirement award program, resulting in a large decrease in the number of faculty under the age of 40.

Proportional distribution of age categories of teachers by years. Source: CCIIR

Currently, the average age of teachers is 49.97 years. The highest average age of teachers is in Guria with 53.04 years, and the lowest is in the Samtskhe Javakheti region with 46.9 years. Physics teachers have the highest average age at 55.6 years, followed by second foreign language at 54.2 years and Russian at 55.3 years. The average age of English language and literature teachers is the lowest at 42.0 years.

Despite the high average age of science teachers, only a limited number of prospective teachers are being trained for their jobs. From 2016 to 2021, only 26 people graduated from 60-credit physics teacher education programs, while 34 graduated from chemistry programs. In comparison, the proportion of student teachers is highest in English (29%) and Georgian Language and Literature (20.5%), both of which have the youngest average age of teachers.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)