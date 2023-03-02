Court Decision to Keep Saakashvili in Custody Upheld on Appeal

On March 2, the Tbilisi Court of Appeals upheld the decision of the lower court to deny the motion for the release or deferral of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s prison term based on his health condition.

Saakashvili’s attorney Shalva Khachapuridze told Civil.ge that the Tbilisi Court of Appeals considered the case without the attendance of Saakashvili’s attorneys. Khachapuridze said after consultation with the client, the attorneys would decide on whether to appeal the case in the Supreme Court.

The Tbilisi City Court ruled on the motion of the attorneys, filed on December 1, after several hearings, on February 6.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)