The Daily Beat: 29 April

On the early morning of April 29, officers from the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office and, in some cases, representatives of the State Security Service searched the homes of public fund managers supporting the ongoing protests. The Prosecutor’s Office announced that the inquiry focuses on charges like sabotage, aiding foreign entities in hostile activities, and financing actions against Georgia’s constitutional order.

The Tbilisi Court of Appeals has denied refugee or humanitarian status to detained Temur Katamadze (Gaffar Yilmaz), a Turkish citizen of Georgian descent, a decision that means his imminent deportation to Turkey. Katamadze, 57, known as the protests’ “flag bearer”, has lived in Georgia since 2012 and is known for being at the forefront of pro-EU rallies in Batumi.

Nika Melia, an opposition politician from the Coalition for Change, has been ordered by the Tbilisi City Court to pay a bail of GEL 50,000. This decision comes after he failed to appear before a temporary parliamentary commission established by the Georgian Dream party to investigate alleged crimes committed during the previous United National Movement (UNM) government. For more updates on the ongoing repressions, don’t forget to follow our live blog.

Family members of individuals detained during pro-EU protests called on the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) to allocate live airtime within three days and to begin comprehensive live coverage of ongoing court proceedings. The families emphasized that “only the public broadcaster has the authority to videotape court proceedings,” which they say is crucial for ensuring transparency and fair information for the public.

Four individuals were arrested on charges of assaulting Tengiz Koberidze, the director of the Shukruti mine, amid rising tensions in an ongoing labor dispute between miners and the management company in Chiatura, a western industrial town in Georgia. The residents of Chiatura have heavily depended on the mining industry for decades, but are currently facing a severe financial crisis as protests have intensified in recent months.

The European Union is considering actions in response to Georgia’s democratic decline and worsening human rights situation. Possible measures include suspending visa liberalization, freezing EU candidate status, and reviewing the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA). European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, mentioned these options in an interview and noted that dialogue with the Georgian Dream government could help realign Georgia with European values.

Georgian Dream elected President, Mikheil Kavelashvili, is on his first official visit to Armenia on April 28-29. He has already met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. You can read more on the President’s trip to Armenia in our story.

Former chairman of the Constitutional Court of Georgia, Merab Turava, was appointed as Deputy Justice Minister on April 29. Turava, who is among a group of GD officials sanctioned by Lithuania, has served as chairman of the Constitutional Court from June 2020 until his term expired on March 30, 2025.