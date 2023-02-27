Public Defender Publishes Medical Experts Conclusion on Saakashvili’s Health

On February 19, a group of specialists/experts invited by the Public Defender of Georgia visited the clinic “Vivamedi” to assess Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition.

According to the medical experts’ conclusions, the patient’s condition has deteriorated significantly since December 4th (the last visit to the patient). The severe sarcopenia is evident. Due to significant muscle weakening, the patient lost another 5.7 kilograms. In case of losing additional 5-7 kilograms, he will become bedridden, because his lower limbs will be completely torn and he will not be able to move due to weakness. His critical weight is 52-53 kilograms, after which irreversible changes in the body will begin.

Due to weakness, his movement ability is severely limited. Standing up causes a sharp drop in blood pressure from 125/75 to 60/40, as well as a loss of balance and significant loss of coordination.

According to the experts, the unsupervised movement of the patient is currently dangerous due to the high risk of falls and bodily injuries/fractures. In the latter case, due to the very low resources of the body to heal the wound or fracture, the development of other critical complications (haemorrhage, infection, deep vein thrombosis, etc.) with a high probability of a fatal outcome, is likely.

According to media reports, On February 27, Pawel Herczynski, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, visited the Minister of Justice to present the official position of EU member states on Mikheil Saakashvili’s health.

It is also known that Saakashvili’s lawyers have appealed to the Court of Appeal against the decision of the first instance court, according to which Saakashvili was neither released nor sentenced.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)