The Judge Has Ruled against Release of Saakashvili or Deferral of his Sentence



On February 6, the judge of the Tbilisi City Court, Giorgi Arevadze, ruled not to release former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili from custody due to his deteriorating health. He also didn’t defer the sentence of the third president.

“Nothing can break me! Now is the time to get angry and fight! It is time to unite all forces! We will not have Georgia handed over to Russia!- wrote Saakashvili on his Facebook– page after the court decision was made.

More soon…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)