Reports: Akhalgori Minor Dies After Delayed Transfer to Georgia Proper

Elza Khudukhov, a 1.5-year-old baby from occupied Akhalgori district of Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, died while being transported to Georgia proper.

Akhalgori Municipality head in-exile, Nugzar Tinikashvili told Civil.ge on January 2 that the baby was being transported in critical condition, with high temperature. He confirmed to Radio Liberty that she died on her way to Tbilisi, near Mtskheta.

Tamar Mearakishvili, an activist from occupied Akhalgori, said in the interview with RFE/RL’s Ekho Kavkaza that the baby fell sick several days ago and she received medical aid in a local clinic. But her parents decided to transfer the baby to Tbilisi-controlled territory for qualified medical aid.

Mearakishvili also noted that the baby was denied passage through the crossing point as she had no birth certificate needed to issue a “permit”. Ultimately, the parents and their baby managed to cross the Odzisi-Mosabruni (“Razdakhani” in Ossetian) crossing point, but due to the delayed transportation, the baby died.

Civil.ge applied to the State Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia, a body charged with overseeing Moscow-occupied regions, for additional information, which said that it expects more details about the incident. Civil.ge also failed to receive any information from the State Security Service of Georgia.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)