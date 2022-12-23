Former High Ranking Officials Call For Saakashvili’s Transfer Abroad

More than 130 former high-ranking political and administrative officials, including former President Giorgi Margvelashvili, former ministers and deputy ministers, and MPs, have joined the statement calling on the authorities to send former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili abroad for medical treatment due to his deteriorating health.

According to the statement, “the evaluations of both the Council created by the Public Defender of Georgia and the independent group of American medical experts unmistakably confirm that the life of President Mikheil Saakashvili cannot be preserved in Georgia and the process will end with his death by torture.”

The signatories say they are not discussing the issue of President Saakashvili’s guilt and simply argue that the death penalty is prohibited by the Constitution, as is torture, inhuman and degrading treatment and the responsibility for violating the former president’s dignity, life, and health lies with the state’s government.

“Leaving President Saakashvili in his current state is an act of torturing him, which is illegal, a crime, and a gross violation of internationally recognized fundamental rights that will irreversibly damage the country’s stability, international image, and our historical perspective,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, regardless of political differences, we should not be dragged into the vortex of revenge; We, the citizens of Georgia, should not allow President Mikheil Saakashvili to die by torture. He should immediately be sent abroad for treatment. This is a supra-party goal. This is rightfully based on the principles of history, political expediency, humanism, and civility,” the signatories concluded.

The majority of signatories are high-ranking officials from the previous United National Movement administration. Former officials from the former Georgian Dream coalition government are also on the list.

The statement remains open for additional signatures.

The signatories include: 4th President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili (2013-2018); Former Speakers of the Parliament – Davit Usupashvili, former member of the Georgian Dream coalition (2012-2016), Davit Bakradze (2008-2012), Nino Burjanadze (2004-2008); Gega Mgaloblishvili – Prime Minister (2008-2009); Temur Iakobashvili, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Reconciliation (2008-2011); Eka Tkeshelashvili, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Reconciliation (2010-2012); Also, ministers of the Georgian Dream government – Tina Khidasheli – Minister of Defense in 2015-2016; Alex Petriashvili, State Minister of Georgia on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration in 2012-2014; Paata Zakareishvili, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality in 2012-2014; Also former members of the Parliament Levan Berdzenishvili from the Coalition Georgian Dream (2012-2016); Eka Beselia – from Georgian Dream Coalition (2012-2016); Khatuna Gogorishvili, Mikheil Machavariani, Givi Targamadze and others.

