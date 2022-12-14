The Daily Beat: 13 December

Tit for tat

Anaklia Development Consortium, which was squeezed by the government from building the deep sea port, shot back at PM Garibashvili’s recent boast that the government was picking up the project. The statement read that detaining the majority government stake was a common corrupt practice no respectable lender would entertain. Curiously, the statement pointed to the new, critical documentary The Port That Never Was, screening at the movie festival in Tbilisi, as one of the reasons for PM raking up the past.