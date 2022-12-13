Romanian Defense Chief Visits Georgia

General Daniel Petrescu, the Chief of the Romanian Defense Forces, is visiting Georgia where he has already met with Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, among other personnel, on 13 December.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, the two sides discussed the current security environment and existing challenges in the region during the meeting.

In that context, “special attention” was paid to the importance of the stability and development of the Black Sea region, as well as the growing dynamics and future prospects of bilateral defense cooperation between Georgia and Romania.

“The important role of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package and Romania’s contribution to the successful implementation of the package’s initiatives were emphasized,” the press release noted.

Per the Ministry, General Petrescu also met with Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, the Head of the Defense Forces of Georgia, to discuss issues of military cooperation between Georgia and Romania.

In that context, General Petrescu and Major General Matiashvili considered ongoing cooperation in military education and training exercises.

Major General Matiashvili also thanked General Petrescu for Romania’s continued support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

As part of his visit, General Petrescu also visited the Vashlijvari Special Forces base on the outskirts of Tbilisi and the memorial for Georgian soldiers at Heroes’ Square.

