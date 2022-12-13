Occupied Tskhinvali Shutters Schools, Preschools due to Epidemiological Situation

As a result of the spread of flu and other viral infections, especially among children, the occupied Tskhinvali region has decided to shutter several schools and preschools.

Marina Kochieva, the region’s chief physician, revealed the decision to Tskhinvali-based RES, noting that schools and preschools in the Znauri and Java districts will be closed from December 10-18, while an additional kindergarten in the Java district was closed from 7-13 December.

Meanwhile, in the village of Orchosani, a school and preschool were shuttered from December 6-12.

