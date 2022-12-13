News

Occupied Tskhinvali Shutters Schools, Preschools due to Epidemiological Situation

13/12/2022 - 10:05
53 Less than a minute

As a result of the spread of flu and other viral infections, especially among children, the occupied Tskhinvali region has decided to shutter several schools and preschools.

Marina Kochieva, the region’s chief physician, revealed the decision to Tskhinvali-based RES, noting that schools and preschools in the Znauri and Java districts will be closed from December 10-18, while an additional kindergarten in the Java district was closed from 7-13 December.

Meanwhile, in the village of Orchosani, a school and preschool were shuttered from December 6-12.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
13/12/2022 - 10:05
53 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

PM: Government to Keep Anaklia Port Majority Stake

12/12/2022 - 16:19

Prevailing Wages in Georgia ‘Far Below’ Living Wage

12/12/2022 - 15:45

EU to Invest EUR 2.3 Billion in Georgia-Romania Black Sea Electricity Cable

12/12/2022 - 14:27

Georgian CSOs Release 2022 Human Rights Reports

12/12/2022 - 13:52
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button