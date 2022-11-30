Tskhinvali Leader Visits Soldiers in Occupied Ukraine

Alan Gagloev, the Kremlin-backed leader of occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, visited the occupied city of Melitopol in Ukraine, met South Ossetian soldiers of the Russian army Tskhinvali-based RES agency reports. According to the agency, Gagloev brought walkie-talkies, and thermal-imaging technology, as well as medicine, winter clothes, food, and power generators.

Bibilov was harshly criticized by the opposition back in April 2022, when reportedly up to 300 Ossetian soldiers deserted the frontlines in Ukraine protesting insufficient training and supplies.

The Ukrainian Army General Staff reported this spring that 1,200 troops have been deployed as a part of the Russian invasion force in Ukraine from Russia’s 4th military base in Tskhinvali, where both Russian and S. Ossetian contracted soldiers serve.

