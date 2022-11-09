Top Abkhaz, Tskhinvali Diplomats Meet in Moscow

Inal Ardzinba and Akhsar Jioev, the top diplomats of occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, respectively, held a meeting in Moscow on 8 November.

According to the Tskhinvali “foreign ministry’s” press service, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and “reconfirmed the mutual aspiration to deepen and intensify the South Ossetia-Abkhaz dialogue.” Per the same information, the two sides also focused on the “problems of security and emphasized the importance of preserving peace in Transcaucasia.”

“Russian efforts to maintain stability in the region as well as the state’s contribution to the political, and socio-economic development of the republic of South Ossetia and the republic of Abkhazia were highly appreciated,” Tskhinvali noted.

The Abkhaz “foreign ministry”, meanwhile, reported that the meeting considered the current state of the Geneva International Discussions (GID), as well as the “military-political situation” in the South Caucasus.

Ardzinba also expressed his support for Tskhinvali’s participation in the “emerging consultation mechanism at the level of the foreign ministries” of Abkhazia, Russia, and Syria.

The Abkhaz diplomat stressed that the mechanism “is designed to intensify the solution of issues in the trade and economic and humanitarian spheres.”

